11 Bigg Boss Contestants Who Went To Jail: Elvish Yadav To Munawar Faruqui

By: Sachin T | March 19, 2024
Several Bigg Boss contestants have encountered legal issues, following which they have been jailed. The latest one is popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav who has been arrested in connection with the snake venom case
Standup comedian Munawar Faruqui, who won Bigg Boss 17, was arrested in January 2021 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making indecent remarks against Hindu deities at his show in Madhya Pradesh
Another participant of Bigg Boss 7, actor Armaan Kohli, was arrested for various offences punishable under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985
Ajaz Khan, who participated in Bigg Boss 7, was arrested multiple times on charges related to possession of drugs and making objectionable comments on social media
In 2017, controversial Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om was arrested in connection with a 2008 case in Delhi. Before that, the court issued non-bailable warrant against him for allegedly breaking and entering a cycle shop owned by his brother
Kamaal R Khan, known for his controversial social media posts and film reviews, was arrested in December 2023 at Mumbai airport while he was on his way to Dubai. He had claimed that he was held in connection with a 2016 case
Journalist Jigna Vora was arrested on suspicion of plotting with gangster Chhota Rajan the murder of another senior J Dey in 2011. She was a contestant in Bigg Boss 17
Actress Monica Bedi was arrested in Lisbon in 2002 when she was found travelling on a fake passport along with her companion Abu Salem. She spent five years behind bars
Actress Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary was arrested for creating ruckus on film sets in 2018. He gained popularity during his stint in Bigg Boss 2
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan was arrested on charges of extortion. He was thrown out of the house by host Salman Khan for using fowl language and threatening his co-contestants
Rahul Mahajan, who participated in Bigg Boss 2, was arrested in 2013 under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act
