Most Expensive Things Owned By Elvish Yadav: 16-BHK House, ₹1.50 Crore Car & More

By: Sachin T | March 18, 2024
Controversial YouTuber and the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, has been arrested by the Noida Police for supplying snake venom to rave parties
He is one of the richest YouTubers as of now and reportedly enjoys a net worth of around Rs 40 crore
Elvish is a man who enjoys luxuries and he is the proud owner of a 16-BHK house in Gurugram which is easily valued over Rs 10 crore
Post his Bigg Boss OTT 2 victory, Elvish had also purchased a house in Dubai worth a whopping Rs 8 crore
He also owns a swanky Porsche 718 Boxster, which is worth around Rs 1.46 crore
Besides, he has an Audi worth Rs 1 crore, a Fortuner for Rs 42 lakh and a Royal Enfield Classic 350 which is priced anywhere between Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh
Elvish is often seen flaunting shoes and jackets from global luxury brands including Gucci, Balenciaga, Nike Jordans, and others
Thanks For Reading!