 Elvish Yadav Arrested: YouTuber Served Halwa Puri On First Night In Jail, Claims Report
Elvish was produced before a local court on Sunday afternoon in connection with the snake venom case, which sentenced him to 14 days in jail

Updated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Controversial YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was arrested on Saturday for supplying snake venom at rave parties in Noida and Gurugram and on Sunday, he was sent to 14 days of judicial custody. And now, latest reports claim that he was served a scrumptious meal of 'halwa puri' on his first night in prison.

Elvish was produced before a local court on Sunday afternoon in connection with the snake venom case, which sentenced him to 14 days in jail. As per reports, the reality show personality was "sleepless" behind the bars on his first night.

He was served halwa, puri and vegetables inside the jail for dinner and he was also given three blankets for his use, as per the rules, Jail Superintendent Arun Pratap Singh said.

At present, Elvish is reportedly lodged in the quarantine barrack and he will be soon moved into the general barrack. He has also been a subject of interest among other inmates of the jail.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Elvish, who had been vehemently denying his involvement in the snake venom case, has now confessed to supplying it to rave parties.

Elvish reportedly also admitted that the knew the other five men, who are accused in the case, and had met them on several occasions in the past.

Elvish will be facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which deals with procuring and selling drugs. He is expected to meet members of his family on March 18, Monday.

