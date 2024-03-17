Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Arrested In Noida In Snake Venom Case, Visuals Surface

Controversial YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, has been arrested by the Noida Police in the snake venom case. He was arrested by the police on Saturday and he will be presented in the court on Sunday.

The news of his arrest was confirmed by DCP, Noida, Vidya Sagar Mishra.

Systum ka system hila diya Noida Police me! Chapri #ElvishYadav in Police custody. pic.twitter.com/zCcWeabmij — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) March 17, 2024

In a video which is now going viral, Elvish can be seen being escorted into the court by cops. The YouTuber can be seen smiling and chatting with those present around him in the clip.

Last year, Elvish was questioned after he was accused of supplying snake venom to rave parties in Gurugram and Noida. An FIR was lodged against him and five others were also arrested in the case.

In February, it was reported that Elvish might land in legal trouble as the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) had found the presence of snake venom in the samples seized at the rave party.

However, the YouTuber had vehemently denied the accusations, and had even stated that he would strip and dance on camera if he was proven guilty in the case. He had also slammed the police for levelling false allegations against him and had stated that he was in Mumbai when the rave party was raided in Noida.

"Elvish Yadav kaha tha rave party mein? Police ne toh nahi batayi. Normal aadmi pe jhootha case lagate hai aur phir paise maangte hai usse case vapas lene ke liye. Ye prove kar ke dikha do ki main vaha tha aur meri rave party thi, nanga hokar naachunga main," he had said in a video.

The cops are yet to share full details about the arrest. Elvish's team too has not reacted to the reports yet.