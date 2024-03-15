 'Hindu Dharam Ke Upar 1000 Munawar Faruqui Qurbaan': Elvish Yadav APOLOGISES For Hugging Comedian, Says He Received Death Threats
Elvish asked why Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Sachin Tendulkar, and others, who were also present at the match, were not being questioned by netizens

Updated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
YouTuber and the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, has finally put an end to the controversy surrounding his friendship with comedian Munawar Faruqui. He took to his official channel on Thursday night and shared a video apologising to all his Hindu followers for his camaraderie with Munawar and stated that he is ready to sacrifice his friendship with thousands of Munawars for the sake of his religion.

In his new video, Elvish can be seen saying sorry to his followers with folded hands, while adding, "Yes, I was wrong. Apne Hindu dharam ke upar, apne sanatan dharam ke upar, ek nahi, hazaar Munawar Faruqui qurbaan hai. I don't consider him my friend or brother. I am saying this on camera. For me, my religion is above everything else," he stated.

Elvish stated that ever since his picture of hugging Munawar at the ISPL T10 match went viral, he has been receiving immense hate on social media, to the extent that people have also labelled him as a "traitor". Seeking apology, he added that he has no qualms in admitting that he has hurt the sentiments of his followers, and that whatever he has achieved in life is because of the "Hindu samaj", so he would never do anything to offend his brethren.

He also mentioned that Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Sachin Tendulkar, and others were also present at the match and clicked pictures with Munawar so they too should be questioned over their religion.

Elvish claimed that he had been receiving death threats ever since the match and that he now wants to put an end to the fiasco once and for all.

He also asked his fans to not fight with each other on social media, and reiterated that he was once a Hindu and will always be a Hindu.

