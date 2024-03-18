Elvish Yadav CONFESSES To Arranging Snake Venom At Rave Parties & Meeting Other Accused: Report

YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who won Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, has reportedly confessed to arranging snake venom at rave parties a day after his arrest. On Sunday (March 17), Elvish was arrested by the Noida police in connection with the snake venom case. He was also sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Now, a source has informed NDTV that Elvish "admitted to arranging snakes and snake venom" at rave parties he has organised in the past. The report on the portal further mentioned that the YouTuber also admitted that he had met the accused at different rave parties and was in contact with them.

Since Elvish has reportedly confessed, he will faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Several media reports have also stated that getting a bail under this law is difficult.

When Elvish said 'nanga naachunga' if found guilty

In February 2024, days after it was reported that Elvish might land in legal trouble as the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) found the presence of snake venom in the samples seized at the rave party, he shared a video to slam media and those questioning him.

In a video, Elvish had said that the media is behind him and wants to cover everything he does. Denying all the allegations against him, Elvish said "main nanga hokar naachunga" if someone proves he was present in the rave party.

What is the snake venom case Elvish is embroiled in?

Based on information received from the NGO People for Animals, which is associated with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Maneka Gandhi, Noida Police conducted an operation November 3 and arrested five individuals involved in a snake venom selling racket.

After Elvish's name surfaced, he claimed he has no role to play in the racket and is being falsely framed by Maneka Gandhi.

However, a video of Elvish posing with a model and snakes had also gone viral on social media platforms. The 26-year-old YouTuber took to his X account back then to clarify that the video is from the shoot of one of his music videos.

On November 4, Elvish was briefly detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the case. However, Elvish has been strongly denying the allegations. He also expressed willingness to cooperate with the police investigation.

Elvish rose to fame after winning the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 which was hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. After lifting the winner's trophy, Elvish appeared in the music video 'Hum Toh Deewane,' alongside model-actress Urvashi Rautela. He has over 7.79 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.