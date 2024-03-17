Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody (VIDEO)

On Sunday, controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav was arrested by the Noida police on Sunday in connection with the snake venom case. The latest update is that he has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972.

News agency ANI shared the visuals and wrote, "#WATCH | YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav sent to 14 days of Judicial custody in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972."

Check it out:

Talking about the same, DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra told ANI, "A case under Wild Life Protection Act-1972, was filed (against Elvish Yadav and others). Today he was called for interrogation and was produced before the court by enhancing the sections of the NDPS Act in the said case."

Earlier, Yadav was accused of shooting videos with snake venom and live snakes and organising rave parties in the NCR along with five others.

Six people, including Elvish Yadav, were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code in Noida’s Sector 51, which was a sting operation headed by BJP leader Maneka's People for Animals, which is an NGO.

However, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner denied all the allegations.