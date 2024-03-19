Snake Venom Case: Elvish Yadav's Parents BREAK DOWN On LIVE TV; 'Real Culprit Will Never Live In Peace', Curses Mother (VIDEO)

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's father broke down on national television days after his son was arrested in connection with the snake venom case. Elvish was held on March 17 by Noida Police and a court later sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

On Tuesday (March 19), Elvish's parents appeared on a news channel and defended their son. During the LIVE show, the YouTuber's father broke down and was seen wiping his tears.

On the other hand, Elvish mother said her son is innocent and cursed the real culprit. She said that those who have committed the crime will 'never live in peace'.

#ElvishYadav father breakdown on national television for his son.



pic.twitter.com/QT9hoIsCQV — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) March 19, 2024

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Elvish's father is heard saying, "Kisi ki galti ka natija hum bhugat rahe hain (We are bearing the brunt of someone else's fault). My son is innocent and everyone knows this. The whole world knows that my son did not do anything wrong."

"He is only 25 years old. No one can just come and say that Elvish has done this or that. But we are the ones who suffer at the end. How will we live like this? We will see for a few days, but we don't think we can live like this," his parents said.

They added, "This is not Elvish's upbringing and he has no connection with all these things. We have complete faith in God as well as in the judicial system."

हे ईश्वर!!! एल्विश ने ग़लत काम करने से पहले एक भी बार अपने भोले माँ-बाप का नहीं सोचा।



ख़ुद तो जेल चला गया लेकिन अपने माँ-बाप को दुनिया के सामने रोता छोड़ गया।



बहुत हृदयविदारक क्षण है यह। आज एल्विश जेल में अकेला पड़ा है और उसका सिस्टम कुछ काम नहीं आया।pic.twitter.com/tXKbGPw7wB — Dr Nimo Yadav Commentary (@niiravmodi) March 19, 2024

Earlier today, several media reports stated that Noida Police has "enough evidence" against Elvish to book him in the court of law for supplying snake venom. Reportedly, cops also stated that Elvish supplied snake venom to prove to his fans that he was not afraid of anyone, even the law enforcement agencies, and that he could get away with anything.

"For him, it was to make a statement that he’s got ‘swag’ or ‘bhaukaal’," the police said.

When Elvish said 'nanga naachunga' if found guilty

In February 2024, days after it was reported that Elvish might land in legal trouble as the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) found the presence of snake venom in the samples seized at the rave party, he shared a video to slam media and those questioning him.

In a video, Elvish had said that the media is behind him and wants to cover everything he does. Denying all the allegations against him, Elvish said "main nanga hokar naachunga" if someone proves he was present in the rave party.

On November 4, Elvish was briefly detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the case. However, Elvish has been strongly denying the allegations. He also expressed willingness to cooperate with the police investigation.