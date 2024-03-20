 Who Is Fazilpuria? All About 'Kar Gayi Chull' Singer Who Is Under Radar In Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case
Fazilpuria, whose real name is Rahul Yadav, hails from Fazilpur, near Gurgaon.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
A few days ago, on March 16, 2024, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was arrested in a snake venom case. Later, the YouTuber was sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act of 1972.

The latest update is that singer Fazilpuria, whose real name is Rahul Yadav, is currently under the radar in Yadav's case. Reportedly, a video of Elvish and Fazilpuria with a snake is currently on the radar of Noida Police, and they are investigating how Fazilpuria is related to the case.

Fazilpuria is likely to be questioned on how and where he got the snakes from and if other people are also involved in the case.

Who Is Fazilpuria?

Fazilpuria is a singer, who gained recognition after singing the hit track Kar Gayi Chull from Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt starrer Kapoor & Sons, which was released in 2016.

The singer's village changed his real name from Rahul to Fazilpuria to make him and his village's name popular. He completed his education in a private school in Gurugram. After completing his education, he turned to music.

Fazilpuria has a collection of expensive cars and is inclined to have a luxurious lifestyle. The singer's social media handle is a proof of it!

Apart from, Kar Gayi Chull, Fazilpuria has also sung songs including Lala Chori, Balam Ka System, Party by Fazilpuria, Gori Ghani, Lakk, Billi Billi, Kehndi Hundi Si, Million Dollar, and Fateh Anthem.

