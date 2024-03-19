Elvish Yadav Shifted To High-Security Barrack In Noida Jail 2 Days After Arrest: Reports

Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who was arrested by Noida Police in connection the snake venom case on March 17, has been shifted to a high-security barrack inside the jail. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was produced before a local court on Sunday afternoon and he was later sentenced to 14 days in jail.

Several media reports had earlier claimed that Elvish was kept in quarantine cell inside the prison, however, it has now been reportedly that he has been shifted to a high-security barrack. These barracks are reportedly locked all times and inmates are not allowed to mingle. Two police personnel and one warden are always deployed outside the barrack.

According to news reports, the reality show personality was "sleepless" behind the bars on his first night. He was given three blankets to sleep on the floor. Reportedly, he was served halwa, puri and vegetables inside the jail for dinner on the first day.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Elvish, who had been vehemently denying his involvement in the snake venom case, has confessed to supplying it to rave parties. The YouTuber also admitted that the knew the other five men, who are accused in the case, and had met them on several occasions in the past.

Elvish will be facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which deals with procuring and selling drugs. Reportedly, he was expected to meet his family members on March 18, Monday.

In February 2024, days after it was reported that Elvish might land in legal trouble as the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) found the presence of snake venom in the samples seized at the rave party, he shared a video to slam media and those questioning him.

In a video, Elvish had said that the media is behind him and wants to cover everything he does. Denying all the allegations against him, Elvish said "main nanga hokar naachunga" if someone proves he was present in the rave party.