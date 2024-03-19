Elvish Yadav's Mother Breaks Down After His Arrest In Snake Venom Case, Aly Goni Says 'I Hope She Meets Her Son Soon' (VIDEO)

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after being arrested by Noida Police in connection with the snake venom case. He has reportedly confessed to arranging snake venom at rave parties a day after his arrest. Now, a video has gone viral on social media in which Elvish's mother is seen breaking down. Reacting to it, former Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni has said that is heartbreaking.

Shocked after hearing about her son's arrest, Elvish's mother is seen crying in the video. The clip, shared by The Khabri on X, Elvish's friends are seen consoling his mother.

Pain of mother 💔



I must appreciate this mother-son bond, #ElvishYadav is deeply attached with his mother and so is she. She is going tbrough the toughest time ever. May she get strength to face this pic.twitter.com/ax7NsSf8gI — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) March 18, 2024

"Pain of mother 💔I must appreciate this mother-son bond, #ElvishYadav is deeply attached with his mother and so is she. She is going through the toughest time ever. May she get strength to face this," the caption of the post read.

Aly did not share the video on his official X account but he mentioned that it is painful to see his mother break down. "After seeing elvish’s mother cry in a video my heart 💔.. I hope she meets her son asap and I hope he stays out of all these controversies in future," Aly posted.

After seeing elvish’s mother cry in a video my heart 💔.. I hope she meets her son asap and I hope he stays out of all these controversies in future. — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) March 18, 2024

Earlier today, several media reports stated that Noida Police has "enough evidence" against him to book him in the court of law for supplying snake venom. Reportedly, cops also stated that Elvish supplied snake venom to prove to his fans that he was not afraid of anyone, even the law enforcement agencies, and that he could get away with anything.

"For him, it was to make a statement that he’s got ‘swag’ or ‘bhaukaal’," the police said.

On Monday, a source has informed NDTV that Elvish "admitted to arranging snakes and snake venom" at rave parties he has organised in the past. The report on the portal further mentioned that the YouTuber also admitted that he had met the accused at different rave parties and was in contact with them.

When Elvish said 'nanga naachunga' if found guilty

In February 2024, days after it was reported that Elvish might land in legal trouble as the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) found the presence of snake venom in the samples seized at the rave party, he shared a video to slam media and those questioning him.

In a video, Elvish had said that the media is behind him and wants to cover everything he does. Denying all the allegations against him, Elvish said "main nanga hokar naachunga" if someone proves he was present in the rave party.

What is the snake venom case?

Based on information received from the NGO People for Animals, which is associated with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Maneka Gandhi, Noida Police conducted an operation November 3 and arrested five individuals involved in a snake venom selling racket.

After Elvish's name surfaced, he claimed he has no role to play in the racket and is being falsely framed by Maneka Gandhi.

However, a video of Elvish posing with a model and snakes had also gone viral on social media platforms. The 26-year-old YouTuber took to his X account back then to clarify that the video is from the shoot of one of his music videos.

On November 4, Elvish was briefly detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the case. However, Elvish has been strongly denying the allegations. He also expressed willingness to cooperate with the police investigation.