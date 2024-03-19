Elvish Yadav Supplied Snake Venom To Show He Has Got 'Swag', 'Bhaukaal': Police

Controversial YouTuber and the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, has been sentenced to 14 days in judicial custody for his involvement in the snake venom case. He allegedly supplied snake venom to rave parties in Noida and Gurugram, and the cops have now revealed that more than money, he did it to show he has got "swag".

Elvish was arrested in connection with the snake venom case on Saturday and on Sunday, a local court in Noida sentenced him to jail for the next two weeks.

Contrary to earlier reports, a new report has now stated that the 26-year-old has not yet confessed to his crimes, but the cops have "enough evidence" against him to book him in the court of law for supplying snake venom.

Police stated that apart from earning big monies, Elvish supplied snake venom to prove to his fans that he was not afraid of anyone, even the law enforcement agencies, and that he could get away with anything.

"For him, it was to make a statement that he’s got ‘swag’ or ‘bhaukaal’," the police stated.

The cops also said that until now, they have found evidence that Elvish had supplied snake venom to six rave parties and an investigation is underway to identify and interrogate those who had attended those parties.

Elvish has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, along with violations under the Wildlife Protection Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Securing bail for offences under these sections are known to be difficult, and if convicted, the YouTuber can face a jail term of anywhere between 10 years to 20 years, along with a hefty fine.