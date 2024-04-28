Bhojpuri Actress Amrita Pandey Dies By Suicide In Bihar, Shares Cryptic Note On WhatsApp Hours Before Death

Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey was found dead in her apartment in Bhagalpur, Bihar, on Saturday. She reportedly hung herself by her saree to the ceiling fan of her residence. While no suicide note was found from her apartment, initial investigation has revealed that she had shared a cryptic note on social media hours before her death.

As per reports, Amrita originally resided in Mumbai with her husband, but she visited her relatives for a wedding in Bhagalpur recently, and decided to stay back for a few days. On Saturday, she stayed up till late, and posted a cryptic note on her WhatsApp status. A few hours later, she was found dead in her room.

According to the police report, Amrita's note on WhatsApp read, "Kyun do naov par sawaar thi uski zindagi, humne naov dubakar uska safar aasaan kar diya..."

Close relatives and acquaintances of Amrita stated that the actress was battling depression and other mental health issues for quite some time and she was even seeking treatment for the same. While a detailed investigation has been launched, cops suspect depression to be the cause of her suicide.

City SP Shri Raj stated that a high profile investigation has been ordered in the case of Amrita's death and on the directions of SP Anand Kumar, a special team has also been formed.

Amrita's family and her husband are yet to issue an official statement in public.

On the work front, Amrita had shared the screen with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav in the film Deewanapan.