 Bhojpuri Actress Amrita Pandey Dies By Suicide In Bihar, Shares Cryptic Note On WhatsApp Hours Before Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBhojpuri Actress Amrita Pandey Dies By Suicide In Bihar, Shares Cryptic Note On WhatsApp Hours Before Death

Bhojpuri Actress Amrita Pandey Dies By Suicide In Bihar, Shares Cryptic Note On WhatsApp Hours Before Death

Amrita originally resided in Mumbai with her husband, but she visited her relatives for a wedding in Bhagalpur recently, and decided to stay back for a few days

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
article-image

Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey was found dead in her apartment in Bhagalpur, Bihar, on Saturday. She reportedly hung herself by her saree to the ceiling fan of her residence. While no suicide note was found from her apartment, initial investigation has revealed that she had shared a cryptic note on social media hours before her death.

As per reports, Amrita originally resided in Mumbai with her husband, but she visited her relatives for a wedding in Bhagalpur recently, and decided to stay back for a few days. On Saturday, she stayed up till late, and posted a cryptic note on her WhatsApp status. A few hours later, she was found dead in her room.

According to the police report, Amrita's note on WhatsApp read, "Kyun do naov par sawaar thi uski zindagi, humne naov dubakar uska safar aasaan kar diya..."

Read Also
Bhojpuri Singer Neha Singh Rathore's Car Rammed Into By 'Bharat Sarkar' Vehicle In Noida, Video...
article-image

Close relatives and acquaintances of Amrita stated that the actress was battling depression and other mental health issues for quite some time and she was even seeking treatment for the same. While a detailed investigation has been launched, cops suspect depression to be the cause of her suicide.

City SP Shri Raj stated that a high profile investigation has been ordered in the case of Amrita's death and on the directions of SP Anand Kumar, a special team has also been formed.

Amrita's family and her husband are yet to issue an official statement in public.

Read Also
Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Enters Politics, Expresses Desire To Contest Elections: 'Agar Janta...
article-image

On the work front, Amrita had shared the screen with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav in the film Deewanapan.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Arijit Singh FAILS To Recognise Mahira Khan At Dubai Concert, Stops Singing Midway To...

VIDEO: Arijit Singh FAILS To Recognise Mahira Khan At Dubai Concert, Stops Singing Midway To...

Taapsee Pannu Says Paps 'Push' Buttons To Get Clickbait Photos: 'If You Shove Camera In My Face, I'm...

Taapsee Pannu Says Paps 'Push' Buttons To Get Clickbait Photos: 'If You Shove Camera In My Face, I'm...

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's Film

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's Film

Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Malayalam Blockbuster

Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Malayalam Blockbuster

'Just 9,483 Unread Messages': Sonu Sood's WhatsApp Restored After 61-Hour Block

'Just 9,483 Unread Messages': Sonu Sood's WhatsApp Restored After 61-Hour Block