Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Enters Politics, Expresses Desire To Contest Elections: 'Agar Janta Ka Pyaar Raha...' (WATCH)

Popular Bhojpuri actress and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Akshara Singh joined election strategist Prashant Kishor's campaign 'Jan Suraaj' on Monday (November 27) in Patna. While addressing a press conference, the actress officially announced her decision to step into politics and be inducted into the 'Jan Suraaj' movement.

While interacting with media persons, Akshara also expressed her desire to contest elections. In a video that has surfaced from the event, the 32-year-old actress stated that she will definitely fight the elections if she receives the support of the people.

Replying to a reporter who asked if she will contest the polls, Akshara said, "Aage ka toh waqt batayega, sir. Abhi koi seat nahi hai, abhi maine pehel ki hai. You never now... if it's in my destiny and if people support me, I might contest.

During an interview with ANI, Akshara opened up about her motive behind stepping into the world of politics. Praising Prashant Kishor, she said, "I have been seeing him since the last 15 months and how he has been actively campaigning. The most important thing is that he is educated and has a good thinking for the society and for the youth."

"As a daughter of Bihar, I also want to initiate and contribute something, that is my intention," Akshara added.

#Bihar: Bhojpuri Actress #AksharaSingh on joining #JanSurajParty says "As a daughter of Bihar, I also want to initiate and contribute something, that is my intention."#cliQIndia pic.twitter.com/QkQJl2zv9o — cliQ India (@cliQIndiaMedia) November 27, 2023

Prashant Kishor has maintained that his 'Jan Suraaj' movement is a social initiative, however, the timing of Akshara joining the campaign raised speculations that the actress might be fielded as a candidate by Kishor in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. He decision is also seen as a move to prepare political ground for herself for bigger things in politics in the future.

Over the years, several Bhojpuri celebrities who successfully took the political plunge are Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka 'Nirahua' among others. All three of them are Member of Parliaments from the BJP.

Akshara's 'Bhojpuri' stardom

Talking of Akshara's stardom, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her acting debut opposite Ravi Kishan in the 2010 action drama 'Satyamev Jayate.'

She has also been a part of projects like Love Marriage, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Dhadkan, Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke, Tabadala and several others. She has also impressed the audience and created a fan base for herself over the years by being a part of several music videos.