Viral! Akshara Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav lit up the screen with their sizzling performance in ‘Ahira Gahira Ka Diye Re’ (WATCH)

Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav’s sizzling chemistry is making waves in the Bhojpuri industry yet again. The dynamic duo has set the screens on fire with their latest song, ‘Ahira Gahira Ka Diya Re’.

The song features the actors in a club setting, where they’re seen showcasing their energetic dance moves and complementing each other’s sensuous expressions. The song’s upbeat tempo, coupled with Khesari and Akshara’s electric chemistry, has left fans swooning and wanting more.

Video has garnered amazing views on YouTube

The highly viral music video has already amassed a whopping 2,1 M views on YouTube and has been showered with an outpouring of praise in the comments section.

Fans can’t get enough of Khesari and Akshara’s mesmerizing performance, with many lauding their ability to raise the bar high with their incredible dance skills and on-screen presence.

The duo has an electrifying chemistry

It’s no secret that Khesari and Akshara are a powerhouse couple in the Bhojpuri industry, and their latest release is a testament to their undeniable talent and charm.

With their electrifying chemistry, fans are eagerly anticipating their next project and can’t wait to see what the future holds for these two dynamic actors.

In the meantime, fans have been watching ‘Ahira Gahira Ka Diya Re’ and witness the magic of Khesari and Akshara for themselves.

The video is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates energetic dance, sensuous chemistry, and captivating performances

