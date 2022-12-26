e-Paper Get App
ON CAMERA: Akshara Singh flees barefoot on scooter after crowd chases her in Bihar

According to the reports, Akshara Singh was in Bihar to promote a political party

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Akshara Singh recently met with an unpleasant incident in Bihar where the actress was forced to flee barefoot on a scooter.

A video of Akshara is currently going viral on the internet. In the video, the actress can be seen rushing barefoot on a scooter, escaping from her fans.

Akshara was seen wearing a blue dress and hiding her face with the help of her dupatta and sunglass while sitting on the back seat of the scooter.

Her fans were also seen running behind the actress.

According to the reports, the actress was in Bihar, promoting a political party for the elections.

A few days back, Akshara was in the news as she left an ongoing event midway. A massive ruckus was witnessed at a programme held in Jharkhand's Garhwa town following which the police resorted to a cane charge to control the situation.

Reportedly, several people had misbehaved with the actress, following which there was a disruption that prompted the police personnel to resort to a cane order to control the crowd.

article-image

Many people were reportedly left injured while hundreds of chairs were also vandalised.

The commotion made Akshara Singh and her team upset, and they left the show midway.

article-image

