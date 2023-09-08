Best Cameos In Shah Rukh Khan's Film: From Sanjay Dutt In Jawan To Salman Khan In Pathaan

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has a special cameo by actor Sanjay Dutt. His brief appearance during the climax of the film left the audience surprised. Take a look at some of the best cameos by celebs in SRK's films:
Salman Khan made a surprise cameo appearance as Tiger in Shah Rukh's Pathaan. The film released in January 2023
In Main Hoon Naa, directed by Farah Khan, actress Tabu is spotted on the screen for a split second in one of the college campus scenes
Priyanka Chopra had a guest appearance in Ra.One. She was seen in a fight scene with Shah Rukh Khan
In Ra.One, Sanjay Dutt alos had a cameo. He reprised his role of khalnayak and even cracked some jokes on himself
Aditya Roy Kapur had appeared as a furniture designer in Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh's 2016 film Dear Zindagi
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was seen in one of the songs in Shah Rukh and Rani Mukerji's 2006 romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Karan Johar played a man talking on a cell phone behind Shah Rukh inside the train during Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna's climax
Choreographer Prabhu Deva had a cameo as a dance instructor in Happy New Year
Actress Neelam Kothari had her own show called The Neelam Show in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Thanks For Reading!