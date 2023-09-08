Swades To Khalnayak, References You Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan |

Spoilers ahead! Shah Rukh Khan’s epic blockbuster Jawan finally hit the big screens and it is possibly a bigger and more impactful comeback in comparison to Pathaan. The Atlee directorial is packed with high-octane action sequences but also drops subtle references of iconic movies and shows throughout the film. Here are some that you may have missed.

The Family Man

As SRK and his girl gang get ready to hijack the metro, they cause an accident that leads to Kaalie Gaikwad's (Vijay Sethupathi) daughter getting late for her exam. The daughter in the film Alia (Ashlesha Thakur) doesn't have change money to buy a metro ticket. Priyamani helps her get one. For those who have watched the series, The Family Man will know that this mother-daughter duo is reunited in Jawan.

Swades

Just like Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva where SRK reprised the role of scientist Mohan Bhargava from Swades, Jawan shows Riddhi Dogra as Kaveri Amma. In the 2004 film, Kaveri Amma looked after SRK after his parents passed away in an accident. Here Riddhi, who is a jailer at the women’s prison, adopts him.

The Lion King

The Hindi dub of The Lion King had Shah Rukh Khan voice Mufasa while his son Aryan voiced Simba. In the film, the older SRK (Vikram Rathore) and his look-alike son Azad are compared to the same.

Baahubali

When Vikram fights Kaalie he is interrupted and nearly overpowered by a thug and the villain’s right hand Murad (Sukhi Garewal), who is very tall. Vikram looks at him and says "Baahubali". Not to mention, the birth of Azad in the women's prison is also shown in a similar manner Baahubali in SS Rajamouli's directorial.

Dear Zindagi

This one's an easy guess as the scene where SRK asks for actress Alia Bhatt is shown in the trailer. He is actually asking for Alia (Kaalie’s daughter). For those unversed, the duo worked together in Dear Zindagi, and SRK also helped Alia produce her first film Darlings.

Khalnayak

Now this is a real spoiler. Sanjay Dutt, who has a special appearance in the film is seen playing the role of a police officer Madhavan Nayak. As he enters, he utters his infamous dialogue "Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main".

Money Heist

A lot of netizens have been comparing the epic Spanish series to the film. However, it's hardly in my opinion. Besides the overalls and SRK's way of communicating and negotiating for money, there isn't much that has been referred to.

