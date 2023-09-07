Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Delivers Hard-Hitting Political Monologue About Importance Of Casting Votes, Choosing Right Candidate

After delivering Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is back with another film, Jawan, which hit the big screens today. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others.

In the movie, there exists a poignant two-minute monologue featuring SRK, where he passionately emphasizes the significance of voting. He underscores the importance of choosing a candidate who is free from biases related to caste, religion, or race.

In this powerful moment, SRK locks eyes with the audience, almost peering into one's soul as he delivers this heartfelt speech. Amidst the film's otherwise extravagant and larger-than-life narrative, this monologue stands out as one of his most personal moments.

The film 'Jawan' delves deeply into political commentary, with themes such as Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), corruption, and farmer suicides taking center stage. These weighty subjects are skillfully woven into the narrative, seamlessly transitioning from vibrant musical numbers to meticulously choreographed action sequences.

Earlier today, Shah Rukh praised fan clubs and audiences for their positive response to Jawan. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theaters and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan."

The film is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and is playing in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The music for Jawan has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen next in Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Irani and also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

