Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Fan Proposes To His Girlfriend While Dancing To Chaleya In Theatre (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram.

It looks like Shah Rukh Khan's effect is real, as the Chak De India actor's crazy fan proposed to his partner while watching Jawan, which has hit the big screens today. In the video, the man can be seen dancing to Chaleya and proposing to his girlfriend while the song is playing on the screen.

The fan can be seen matching steps with Shah Rukh as he proposes to his girlfriend. The audience was cheering hard for him and could also be seen switching their flashlights for the young fan in Mumbai.

Check it out:

Reacting to the video, a user commented, "oh bhai moment ha." Another user wrote, "This is called madness for our king Khan." While many others showered their love with red hearts in the comments section.

Jawan is directed by Atlee, and it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), Priyamani, Girika Oak Godbole, Lehar Khan, Eijaz Khan, Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Ridhi Dogra, amongst others, in pivotal roles.

It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's soundtrack and background score are composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jawan is getting a good response from the audience and critics alike. The action thriller is expected to be a major box-office success.

