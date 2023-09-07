Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans For Loving Jawan: 'So Overwhelmed' | Photo Via Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film, Jawan, has finally been released in cinemas today. The film stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, among others. Deepika Padukone is seen making a special cameo in it. While the music for Jawan is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Now, Shah Rukh took to his social media handle to thank fans for their 'overwhelming' response. Taking to his X, formerly known as Twitter, the Chak De India actor wrote, "Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan."

Earlier today, the actor reacted to a video that showed several of his fans chanting "India ki shaan Shah Rukh Khan" while marching with posters of Shah Rukh. He said, "Love you boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The action-thriller film went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 and was directed by Siddharth Anand.