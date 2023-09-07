Inside Pics From Jawan Screening In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan hosted a grand screening for the cast of Jawan on Wednesday night in Mumbai
Also present at the screening were some of SRK's closest friends. Deepika Padukone, who has a cameo in Jawan, came all decked up for the screening
She was also seen posing with young AbRam and Gauri Khan's mother during the screening
The entire girl gang in Jawan -- Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya -- and others enjoyed the premiere of Jawan
SRK clicked a dashing selfie with Sangay Tsheltrim, who is also a part of Jawan
Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra, who play pivotal roles in Jawan, were all smiles as they posed with the girls for a picture
It was a big day for the girls in the film as Jawan finally hit the theatres after months and months of toiling
Director Atlee was also seen basking in the love and praise that the film has been receiving
Jawan released in theatres on September 7, Thursday, and going by the initial reviews, the film is a box office hit!
Mukesh also clicked a selfie with SRK's manager Pooja after the film's screening
