Loved Queen Of Tears? 7 K-Dramas You Might Also Like To Watch

By: Sachin T | April 29, 2024
The romantic drama Queen Of Tears, stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji-won in the lead roles, concluded on a high on April 28 and emerged to be one of the highest rated K-dramas across the globe. The show has been directed by Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won. If you loved the show, here are 7 other similar K-dramas that you can binge-watch online.
Directed by Lee Jeong-hyo and written by Park Ji-eun, Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin and is one of the most-watched Korean dramas online
Instagram/ sonyejindotph
Descendants of the Sun, a romantic drama that took Asia by storm when it released, stars the beloved duo and real life ex-couple Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-Kyo
Netflix
Kim Yoo-jung and Song Kang starrer My Demon consists of 16 episodes and it released in 2023. The romantic comedy-drama is another popular series you should not miss out
It's Okay to Not Be Okay, a heartwarming drama starring the talented Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Yea-ji, is a must-watch. Kim Soo-hyun, known for his unforgettable role in Queen of Tears, earlier played the lead in this K-drama
Netflix
Destined With You stars Jo Bo-ah and Rowoon in the lead roles. The romantic drama consists of 16 episodes and it is available to watch on Netflix for desi fans
Crash Course in Romance is a 2023 romantic drama starring Jeon Do-yeon and Jung Kyung-ho in the leading roles. It is another popular drama in South Korea which shows the love story between a single mother and a celebrity maths teacher
Business Proposal is a 2022 comedy drama that stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong in the leading role. The series gained popularity due to the unmissable goofy chemistry between the lead stars
