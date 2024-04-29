 Imran Khan To Make His Comeback With Vir Das' Directorial Debut, To Be Produced By Uncle Aamir Khan: Report
Imran Khan starred with Vir Das in Delhi Belly, which was also produced by by Aamir Khan's production house.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 02:35 PM IST
article-image

Imran Khan's fans have been waiting for months for the actor's new film, ever since he announced his comeback. Reportedly, he is all set to star in his Delhi Belly co-star Vir Das' directorial debut film, Happy Patel.

According to Peeping Moon, Imran has locked in his comeback project. "He will star in and as Happy Patel in a quirky comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film is a laugh-riot and is set in a familiar yet uniquely fresh world, reminiscent of Imran's previous works. Shooting has already commenced in Goa,” said the report.

Aamir Khan is also said to be making a cameo appearance, however, it is not yet confirmed.

Earlier, Imran was supposed to make his comeback with Disney+ Hotstar's spy series, which was said to be directed by Abbas Tyrewala, where he was slated to essay the role of an intelligence officer; however, it was shelved.

Talking about the same, Khan told Film Companion, "I am glad that it ended up not coming together. I don't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun," he said.

On the work front, Imran was last seen in Katti Batti, which starred Kangana Ranaut and was released in 2015.

