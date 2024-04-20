Imran Khan On Dating Actress Lekha Washington: 'If You Spend Too Much Time With Movie People, It Gets Tiring'

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington | File photo

Former Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who recently confirmed that he is dating actress Lekha Washington, has opened up about his relationship with her and what it is like to date an artist. In one of his recent interviews, the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor revealed that since both of them belong to the film industry, their conversations mostly revolve around movies. However, he also believes that being with someone who is from the same industry has its disadvantages as it becomes 'tiring' after a point as there's nothing else to talk about.

Imran admitted that when there are two artists in a relationship, they automatically become professional bouncing boards for each other.

"It's hard to get us to shut up about movies. I don't stop. I am always talking about films with her and she, being an artist, is always with some idea... so it's fun and entertaining. I would say if you spend too much time hanging around with movie people, it very quickly gets tiring because we don't talk about anything else," he told Film Companion.

According to several media reports, Imran and Lekha have rented Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, and they have moved in together.

The apartment is said to be a sea-facing home that is located next to a building where his uncle, actor Aamir Khan, had previously rented an apartment.

Confirming his relationship with Lekha, Imran had earlier told Vogue that he and Lekha grew close during the COVID-19 lockdown, a year and a half after he separated from Avantika Malik in 2019. Lekha was previously married to journalist Pablo Chaterji, the son of renowned theatre artist Dhritiman Chaterji.

Imran and Avantika tied the knot in 2011 and they are parents to a daughter, Imara.