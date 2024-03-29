 Mumbai: Imran Khan, Lekha Washington Rent Karan Johar's 3-Storey Bandra Apartment For ₹9 Lakh Per Month
Actor Imran Khan was earlier married to Avantika Malik.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
article-image

Imran Khan, who got divorced from Avantika Malik in 2019, is currently in a relationship with actress Lekha Washington. A new report states that the couple has rented director Karan Johar's apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, according to Money Control.

The report states that Imran and Lekha will be paying Rs 9 lakh per month. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor was previously staying in his bungalow at Pali Hill, Bandra.

article-image

The couple's current apartment in Bandra is said to be a sea-facing home that is located next to a building where his uncle, actor Aamir Khan, had previously rented an apartment. The duo will be living in a three-storey apartment at Clefepete on Tony Carter Road.

The report further states that the registration deal was done on March 20, 2024, and has a tenure of three years, according to documents by real estate platform Zapkey.

article-image

