 Imran Khan Reveals Selling Off His Ferrari, Moving Out Of His Plush Mumbai Bungalow After Quitting Films
Imran Khan Reveals Selling Off His Ferrari, Moving Out Of His Plush Mumbai Bungalow After Quitting Films

Imran Khan was last seen in 2015 film Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Imran Khan was last seen in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut, which was released in 2015. Ever since, the actor has disappeared from the film industry. He is all set to make his comeback in Bollywood, nearly nine years after his absence.

In an interview with Vogue, the actor talked about making lifestyle changes after quitting the industry. He said that he wanted to be a better version of himself and his daughter, Imara.

Imran sold off his cherry-red Ferrari, which has now been replaced by a Volkswagen. Not just that, the actor also moved out of his plush bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai, and currently resides in an apartment where he has only three plates, three forks, two coffee mugs, and one frying pan.

After Katti Batti's flop, he said that he hit a low in 2016 where he felt broken inside, but luckily, he worked in an industry that had rewarded him financially, so by the time he was 30, he didn’t have to worry about money.

He revealed that he wasn't excited enough about his career to work hard for it.

"I had recently become a father and thought, ‘This is valuable. This is something I take seriously.’ I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara. I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter," said Imran.

