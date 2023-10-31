Imran Khan Steps Out With Rumoured GF Lekha Washington In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2023
Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been all over the town of late amid reports of his comeback
Photos by Varinder Chawla
On Monday evening, the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor was spotted exiting a Mumbai restaurant post a scrumptious dinner
And he was not alone, but was accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington
Lekha is an actress, artist and product designer and she had a brief role in Imran's 2013 film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
Imran was earlier married to Avantika Malik but the two parted ways in 2019 after 8 years of marriage
Imran and Lekha were accompanied by director Punit Malhotra
Imran was also seen helping a balloon seller outside the restaurant by giving him money
