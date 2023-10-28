PHOTO: Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Stars Imran Khan & Genelia Deshmukh Reunite, Fans Demand A Sequel | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Genelia Deshmukh and Imran Khan have ushered in a wave of 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' nostalgia among fans with their recent reunion picture.

A snap has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Imran and Genelia are seen sharing smiles with a woman working at Aamir Khan's production house.

Genelia looked super cute in a white shirt. Imran, on the other hand, can be seen donning a blue t-shirt with beige pants.

The picture was shared by Leena Aranha on Instagram. Always lovely to meet these two! ," she captioned the post.

Read Also Imran Khan CONFIRMS His Comeback To Movies After 8 Years At Event In Mumbai

Replying to the post, Imran commented, "." Imran and Genelia's picture has left fans excited. Many even expressed their desire to see them together in 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' sequel.

"Please please make Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na 2," a fan commented. "Jai and Aditi forever," another one wrote.

In July, 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' completed 15 years. Taking a stroll down memory lane, Genelia took to Instagram and wrote, "15 years of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na... N I'm just glad I was and will always be Aditi."

Helmed by Abbas Tyrewala, 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' aptly portrayed millennials and their relationships- from siblings' bond to an oddball but relatable college gang. It was made under Aamir Khan Productions.

Marking the 15th anniversary of the film, Aamir Khan Productions dropped a video featuring memorable scenes and songs from the blockbuster."Unforgettable moments, laughter and tears! Celebrating 15 years of a film that was, and will always remain special. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na," a post read on Instagram account of Aamir Khan Productions.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane's music came as a breath of fresh air. Be it 'Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi' or 'Pappu Can't Dance' or 'Kahin To Hogi Woh', each track of the film is still remembered by people.