 PHOTO: Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Stars Imran Khan & Genelia Deshmukh Reunite, Fans Demand A Sequel
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPHOTO: Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Stars Imran Khan & Genelia Deshmukh Reunite, Fans Demand A Sequel

PHOTO: Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Stars Imran Khan & Genelia Deshmukh Reunite, Fans Demand A Sequel

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was released in 2008.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
PHOTO: Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Stars Imran Khan & Genelia Deshmukh Reunite, Fans Demand A Sequel | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Genelia Deshmukh and Imran Khan have ushered in a wave of 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' nostalgia among fans with their recent reunion picture.

A snap has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Imran and Genelia are seen sharing smiles with a woman working at Aamir Khan's production house.

Genelia looked super cute in a white shirt. Imran, on the other hand, can be seen donning a blue t-shirt with beige pants.

The picture was shared by Leena Aranha on Instagram. Always lovely to meet these two! ," she captioned the post.

Read Also
Imran Khan CONFIRMS His Comeback To Movies After 8 Years At Event In Mumbai
article-image

Replying to the post, Imran commented, "." Imran and Genelia's picture has left fans excited. Many even expressed their desire to see them together in 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' sequel.

"Please please make Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na 2," a fan commented. "Jai and Aditi forever," another one wrote.

In July, 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' completed 15 years. Taking a stroll down memory lane, Genelia took to Instagram and wrote, "15 years of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na... N I'm just glad I was and will always be Aditi."

Helmed by Abbas Tyrewala, 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' aptly portrayed millennials and their relationships- from siblings' bond to an oddball but relatable college gang. It was made under Aamir Khan Productions.

Marking the 15th anniversary of the film, Aamir Khan Productions dropped a video featuring memorable scenes and songs from the blockbuster."Unforgettable moments, laughter and tears! Celebrating 15 years of a film that was, and will always remain special. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na," a post read on Instagram account of Aamir Khan Productions.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane's music came as a breath of fresh air. Be it 'Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi' or 'Pappu Can't Dance' or 'Kahin To Hogi Woh', each track of the film is still remembered by people.

Read Also
WATCH: Imran Khan Sings Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa At Mumbai Event Amid Comeback Reports
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inside Ananya Panday, Karan Johar & Kim Sharma's Fun Night Out In Mumbai

Inside Ananya Panday, Karan Johar & Kim Sharma's Fun Night Out In Mumbai

‘Fact Finding Committee’ To Watch Controversial Film On Bhagwan Mahavir

‘Fact Finding Committee’ To Watch Controversial Film On Bhagwan Mahavir

The Railway Men Teaser: Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Babil Khan Are On A Mission To Save Lives (WATCH)

The Railway Men Teaser: Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Babil Khan Are On A Mission To Save Lives (WATCH)

Did Pawri Ho Rahi Hai Fame & Pakistani Actress Dananeer Mobeen Get Married? Here's The Truth

Did Pawri Ho Rahi Hai Fame & Pakistani Actress Dananeer Mobeen Get Married? Here's The Truth

PHOTO: Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Stars Imran Khan & Genelia Deshmukh Reunite, Fans Demand A Sequel

PHOTO: Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Stars Imran Khan & Genelia Deshmukh Reunite, Fans Demand A Sequel