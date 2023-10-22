Imran Khan CONFIRMS His Comeback To Movies After 8 Years At Event In Mumbai |

Imran Khan has finally confirmed that he is all set to return to the movies soon. He was last seen in Katti Batti, alongside Kangana Ranaut in the lead, which was released in 2015.

On Sunday, the actor attended IFP Festival Season 13 in Mumbai and spoke about his comeback. He said, "I don't have a clear answer, but I am reading scripts and having creative conversation with filmmakers. So, hopefully, next year."

Read Also Imran Khan Recalls Negative Reviews He Got For His Performances, Hints At A Comeback

Further, speaking about his love for cinema, Imran said that his appreciation for cinema came as an audience as he loved watching films and being inspired by heroes. He added that he enjoyed the feeling of watching a movie, losing himself in that world, and going on a roller coaster of emotions.

"It swept me away as a child. As a kid, I enjoyed watching spectacle films. I remember watching Indiana Jones when I was 8, and it blew my mind. I bought myself a brown leather jacket just like Indiana Jones. These are my earliest memories of trying to emulate a hero," said the actor.

Imran shared that his film, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, was true to who he is in real life. "In the 80s, there (was a wave of) action films like Arnold Schwarzenegger movies, but I never saw myself in those parts. I saw myself in Back To the Future kind of films. I felt these characters were underrepresented in Indian cinema," said Khan.

Meanwhile, earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Imran would be joining hands with Abbas Tyrewala for a drama series. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.