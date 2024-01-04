Imran Khan Poses With Rumoured Girlfriend Lekha Washington At Ira-Nupur's Wedding; Photos Go Viral

Former Bollywood actor Imran Khan attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding in Mumbai on Wednesday (January 4). Several pictures of Imran from the wedding have surfaced on social media platforms. In fact, the photos were first shared by his rumoured girlfriend, actress Lekha Washington on her official Instagram account.

In the now-viral photos, Imran and Lekha are seen posing together at the wedding. While the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor is seen wearing a black tuxedo, Lekha looks beautiful in a red traditional outfit. They are all smiles as they pose for the camera. In one of the candid pictures, they are seen adorably looking at each other.

Check out their photos here:

Imran and Lekha often make headlines because of their rumoured romance. In February 2023, they were spotted walking hand-in-hand as they stepped in Mumbai.

Who is Lekha Washington?

Lekha is an actress, artist, and product designer who has appeared in Tamil and Telugu films. She was first recognised for her work as a sculptor in 2002 and then as a theatre actress in Chennai based stage plays.

She had a cameo in 2004 Bollywood film Yuva. Lekha also had a small role in Imran's 2013 film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola.

Imran Khan's divorce

Imran began dating Avantika Malik at the age of 19. The couple was engaged in 2010, in a farmhouse owned by Avantika's family in Karjat. They married a year later in a private civil ceremony at Aamir Khan's home in Pali Hill.

In 2014, Malik gave birth to a baby girl, however, in May 2019, the couple decided to separate due to irreconcilable differences after an eight-year-long marriage.

Imran, who appeared in films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara and others, disappeared from public eye after featuring in the 2015 film Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut.

A few years after Imran quit acting, he directed a short film titled Mission Mars: Keep Walking India in 2018. According to several media reports, the actor might make a comeback to Bollywood soon.