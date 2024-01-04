WATCH: Aamir Khan Kisses Ex-Wife Kiran Rao While Posing For Paps After Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's Wedding

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan was over the moon on Wednesday as his daughter Ira Khan got married to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Post the wedding, the actor was seen in high spirits and he was also spotted sharing a light moment with his ex-wife Kiran Rao.

Post signing their marriage registry documents, Ira and Nupur stepped out to pose for the paparazzi for their first official photos as newlyweds. They were joined by their family members, and Kiran Rao, who actively participated in all the wedding festivities, was also seen joining them on the dais.

As the paps asked the family to pose, Aamir was seen planting a cute kiss on Kiran's cheek and their son Azad looked on.

The video has now gone viral on the internet with fans appreciating the camaraderie that the Aamir and Kiran share even after their divorce.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife, Reena Dutta. The two got married in 1986, but in 2002, they announced their divorce, but continued to remain cordial. In 2005, the 3 Idiots actor married Kiran Rao, but they too parted ways in 2021.

Both Reena and Kiran were seen going all out for Ira throughout her pre-wedding functions and they showered the bride with all their love. During the haldi ceremony, the two were even seen stepping out wearing traditional Maharashtrian nauvari sarees to honour Nupur's Marathi lineage.

Ira and Nupur registered their marriage on January 3 in Mumbai, and they, along with their families, will now head to Udaipur for a grand destination wedding over the weekend.