Mumbai: Ira Khan's Groom Nupur Shikhare Jogs 8 Km From Santacruz To Bandra To Reach Wedding Venue; Watch Video

Nupur Shikhare Jogs 8 Km To Reach Wedding Venue | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's groom-to-be Nupur Shikhare reached their wedding location in a rather unique way. Ira and Nupur are all set to have a court marriage in the presence of the family members and close friends in Bandra on Wednesday (January 3). Several pictures and videos of Nupur have surfaced on social media platforms.

According to media reports, Nupur jogged eight kilometers from Santacruz to Bandra in Mumbai to reach the venue where they will be married. The excited groom also played dhol and grooved to its beats.

Check out his videos here:

The couple will register their marriage at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, and post that, they will head to Rajasthan for a destination wedding.

Ahead of their D-Day, the couple had their final dinner with their families as bachelors on Tuesday, and the photos are now all over the internet. Nupur is seen feeding Maharashtrian delicacies to his would-be wife in the photos.

Before that, Ira and Nupur's families came together for their haldi ceremony. Aamir Khan's ex-wives Reena and Kiran Rao were spotted in traditional nauvari sarees outside Nupur's residence in Mumbai.

Ira and Nupur got engaged in November 2023 after dating for several years. Their engagement was attended by a number of celebs including Aamir, Ira's cousin Imran Khan, and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who happens to be a close friend of the Khans.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta. They had tied the knot in 1986, and had parted ways in 2002. However, the two still share an amicable bond with each other.