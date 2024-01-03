 Mumbai: Ira Khan's Groom Nupur Shikhare Jogs 8 Km From Santacruz To Bandra To Reach Wedding Venue; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMumbai: Ira Khan's Groom Nupur Shikhare Jogs 8 Km From Santacruz To Bandra To Reach Wedding Venue; Watch Video

Mumbai: Ira Khan's Groom Nupur Shikhare Jogs 8 Km From Santacruz To Bandra To Reach Wedding Venue; Watch Video

The excited groom also played dhol and grooved to its beats before the wedding in Bnadra

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Nupur Shikhare Jogs 8 Km To Reach Wedding Venue | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's groom-to-be Nupur Shikhare reached their wedding location in a rather unique way. Ira and Nupur are all set to have a court marriage in the presence of the family members and close friends in Bandra on Wednesday (January 3). Several pictures and videos of Nupur have surfaced on social media platforms.

According to media reports, Nupur jogged eight kilometers from Santacruz to Bandra in Mumbai to reach the venue where they will be married. The excited groom also played dhol and grooved to its beats.

Check out his videos here:

The couple will register their marriage at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, and post that, they will head to Rajasthan for a destination wedding.

Ahead of their D-Day, the couple had their final dinner with their families as bachelors on Tuesday, and the photos are now all over the internet. Nupur is seen feeding Maharashtrian delicacies to his would-be wife in the photos.

Before that, Ira and Nupur's families came together for their haldi ceremony. Aamir Khan's ex-wives Reena and Kiran Rao were spotted in traditional nauvari sarees outside Nupur's residence in Mumbai.

Ira and Nupur got engaged in November 2023 after dating for several years. Their engagement was attended by a number of celebs including Aamir, Ira's cousin Imran Khan, and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who happens to be a close friend of the Khans.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta. They had tied the knot in 1986, and had parted ways in 2002. However, the two still share an amicable bond with each other.

Read Also
Ira Khan's Mushy Photos With Husband-To-Be Nupur Shikhare
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh Stolen From Actress Neha Pendse's Bandra Home, Servant Arrested By...

Mumbai: Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh Stolen From Actress Neha Pendse's Bandra Home, Servant Arrested By...

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Are Now Officially Married! First Visuals Surface

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Are Now Officially Married! First Visuals Surface

Kohrra, Paatal Lok Writer-Director Sudip Sharma Expresses Displeasure Over Watching Animal, Says "I...

Kohrra, Paatal Lok Writer-Director Sudip Sharma Expresses Displeasure Over Watching Animal, Says

Pulkit Samrat Surprises GF Kriti Kharbanda With Tabla Performance, Leaves Actress In Awe (WATCH)

Pulkit Samrat Surprises GF Kriti Kharbanda With Tabla Performance, Leaves Actress In Awe (WATCH)

PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy Glow Is Unmissable As She Enjoys IND vs SA 2nd Test With Athiya...

PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy Glow Is Unmissable As She Enjoys IND vs SA 2nd Test With Athiya...