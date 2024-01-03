Ira Khan's Mushy Photos With Husband-To-Be Nupur Shikhare

By: Sachin T | January 03, 2024
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to get married with longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3
The couple will reportedly register their marriage in Mumbai on Wednesday in the presence of their friends and family members
They will later head to Udaipur where they will get married in a grand ceremony
Ira and Nupur have been dating for several years now, and she has often credited him for being her biggest support system
Ira and Nupur got engaged in November 2023, and it was attended by Aamir, Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others
By profession, Nupur is a fitness trainer for several celebs, and he has personally trained Aamir and Ira
After dating for several months, it was in 2022 when Nupur officially proposed to Ira
