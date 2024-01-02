Rani Mukerji Exudes Goddess Vibes In Black Floral Print Saree

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 02, 2024
Rani Mukerji is the OG queen of Bollywood. She is the ultimate fashion icon who can pull off any look.
Photo Via Instagram
Recently, Rani Mukerji donned a black floral saree that featured print of roses on it. The outfit was from the brand Nicobar.
On the official website's page the saree is called 'Bentota Bloom Sari'
Rani Mukerji's floral saree was paired with a green, red and black striped blouse.
Rani Mukerji's saree is priced at ₹12,500, according to the official website.
Rani Mukerji left her tresses open and opted for effortlessly gorgeous soft waves.
Rani Mukerji's makeup was done by Namrata Soni, who has worked with celebs like Sonam Kapoor.
Rani Mukerji's makeup consister of a smokey and opted for a soft glam makeup look.
On the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.
Thanks For Reading!