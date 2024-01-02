Shanaya Kapoor's Neutral Co-Ord Set Is Perfect For Your Next Winter Vacay

By: Sachin T | January 02, 2024
Budding actress Shanaya Kapoor took to her social media handle to share glimpses of her exotic New Year vacation
The starkid looked chic in a beige pant and matching blazer, and she paired it with a beige turtle neck top
Shanaya kept her hair down and makeup to the minimum as she strolled around the streets and toured museums
Shanaya's pantsuit is the perfect outfit for your next winter vacation in foreign lands
"Curiosity & adventure.." she captioned the photos
On the work front, Shanaya is set to mark her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak
She will also be seen sharing the screen with Malayalam actor, Vrushabha
