Tamannaah Bhatia's London Diaries Include Eating Two Enormous Pizzas In Bed

By: Sachin T | January 02, 2024

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia welcomed the new year in London with her actor-boyfriend Vijay Varma

On January 2, the Lust Stories 2 actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram to give a glimpse of her vacation

One of the photos showed the actress eating two big pizzas on bed

She also went on a shopping spree and in one of the pictures, she is seen sitting inside a store

Tamannaah also served as an inspiration to those who wish to amp up their winter fashion as the actress was appropriately dressed for the cold weather

Tamannaah, who often impresses her fans with her satorial choices, is also seen wearing an oversized coat

"Dil pe chale na kiska zor because we are in 2024," Tamannaah captioned her post

Before jetting off to London, Tamannaah was spotted with Vijay at Mumbai airport. However, they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship

