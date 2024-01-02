Sonakshi Sinha Kickstarts 2024 At The Great Pyramids Of Giza: ‘One Off The Bucket List’

By: Sachin T | January 02, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha commenced her New Year in Egypt by visiting The Great Pyramids Of Giza.
The actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World in the backdrop.
Her companion for the trip was a camel, who sat gracefully in the background, while the actress posed for the camera.
Sonakshi wrote in the caption, “Lo and behold - the great Pyramids of Giza (aur saath mein feature karte hue - ship of the desert Camel bhai) That’s one off the bucket list.”
For her travel outfit, Sonakshi opted for a dark grey jumpsuit, a black trenchcoat, and a checkered scarf.
She kept her hair neatly tied in a ponytail, and accessorised with sunglasses and black boots.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi', and 'Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness'.
