Beach Please! Karisma Kapoor Welcomes New Year 2024 In Thailand With Stunning Pictures 

By: Sachin T | January 02, 2024
Bollywood beauty Karisma Kapoor ringed in the New Year in Thailand. The 90s diva took to Instagram and shared a set of stunning pictures from her time spent at Let’s Relax Spas.
Surrounded by plush greenery, Karisma teased her fans and followers by allowing a sneak peek into her getaway.
The actress also shared a picture on the beach that came with a picturesque view of the ocean.
Lolo also took a boat ride and posed in a black kurta with a bikini underneath, and accessorised her look with black sunglasses.
She completed her look by wearing a hat in another picture and keeping the makeup bare minimum with pink lipstick.
Karisma also shared a mandatory picture of her feet in the sand, flaunting her freshly done pedicure.
She captioned the post on Instagram, “Here’s looking at you 2024. With Positivity, Peace, Perseverance, and some Pad Thai.”
Thanks For Reading!