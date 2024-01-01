New Year 2024: Nayanthara Wishes Love And Luck To All On Instagram, Netizens Mock Her For Not Using Rathamaarey Song In Her Post

Pan-Indian lady superstar Nayanthara took to Instagram to share her New Year 2024 greetings with her beloved fans. Featuring a few pictures with hubby and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and twins Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan, the actress captioned her post saying, "May this year bring in a lot of love luck n happiness to everyone. Happy 2024!". While some netizens were kind to wish her back on her post, others were cheeky enough to point out that Nayanthara had not used the famous Jailer song 'Rathamaarey' in her post.

For the uninitiated, Nayanthara is always known to use the popular song from the Rajinikanth starrer, which has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and crooned by Vishal Mishra, in her posts, whenever she shares any picture featuring private family moments with her husband and their twin sons.

While the netizens do not mean to troll her, they certainly seem to be grateful for that the excessive use of the song in Nayanthara's Insta posts has become avoidable.

One user commented, "Finally they stopped using Rathamarey."

Another said, "Oscar to Nayantara for stopping Rathamareyy from her husband"

Another wrote in Tamil, when translated says, "Finally Rathamare stopped.. Fans right now. This is enough for me."

Another comment cheekily read, "Rathamarey missing"

But in Nayanthara's defense, the use of the words Uyir and Ulag, which are the names of her sons, in the song, is what prompts the 39-year old actor to repeatedly use the tune in her posts.

NAYANTHARA ON THE WORK FRONT

On the work front, Nayanthara had three big releases in 2023 -- Jawan, Iraivan and Annapoorani. While Jawan went on to shatter records and become a blockbuster, Iraivan and Annapoorani failed to impress the audience. She will next be seen in Test and Mannangatti Since 1960.