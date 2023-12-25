Christmas 2023: Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Ring In Christmas Celebrations With Their Twins Uyir And Ulag: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 25, 2023

Jawan actress Nayanthara and husband Vighnesh Shivan were seen chilling with their twin boys Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan

Instagram: Nayanthara

Also joining them in their celebrations was Nayanthara's mom Omana Kurian

Clearly Granny dotes on her precious children

Nayanthara's Instagram is often flooded with pictures of the actor with her family

Nayanthara was recently seen in the Tamil film Annapoorani

She will next be seen in Test and Mannangatti Since 1960

