Vignesh Shivan Gifts Swanky ₹3 Crore Mercedes Car To Wife Nayanthara On Her Birthday

Tollywood lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been painting the town red with their love and the two never fail to impress their fans with their PDA even after all these years of being together. And now, Vignesh won over the heart of Nayanthara and their fans once again after he gifted her a swanky new car on her birthday.

Nayanthara celebrated her 39th birthday on November 18 with her husband Vignesh and kids, Uyir and Ulag. On her birthday, Vignesh showered her with lots of love and gifts and even shared a beautiful family picture to wish her.

And Nayanthara has now revealed that her birthday party did not just end there, but in fact, her husband went on to gift her a brand new luxury Mercedes car.

On Wednesday, Nayanthara took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpses of her new car and wrote, "WELCOME HOME YOU BEAUTY! @wikkiofficial My dear husband, Thank u for the most sweetest Birthday gift 🧡🧡 Love you".

Read Also Nayanthara SLAMMED For Promoting Skincare Brand With Makeup, Netizens Complain Of Exorbitant Prices

While she did not reveal the exact model, from the logo and looks of it, the new car appears to be a swanky new Mercedes Maybach sedan, which costs around Rs 3 crore on an average, without the customisations.

On the work front, Nayanthara had two big releases in 2023 -- Jawan and Iraivan. And while Jawan went on to shatter records and become a blockbuster, Iraivan failed to impress the audience.

In Jawan, Nayanthara played a no-nonsense cop and also Shah Rukh Khan's love interest. The actress was seen packing some serious punches and she managed to impress the Hindi audience with her impactful Bollywood debut.

Going ahead, Nayanthara has Annapoorni, Test and Mannangatti Since 1960 in her kitty. She has not revealed her future plans in the Hindi film industry yet.