Nayanthara SLAMMED For Promoting Skincare Brand With Makeup, Netizens Complain Of Exorbitant Prices

South's 'lady superstar' Nayanthara, who recently marked her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, surprised her fans when after she turned into an entrepreneur with her very own skincare line, 9 Skin. And while the announcement initially got her fans all excited, they were left disappointed when the prices were unveiled.

Nayanthara has been dropping details about the products in her skincare line on her social media for the past few days. The actress has also coined the tagline, "Empowering Self Love" for the brand.

However, as soon as the website went live, netizens slammed Nayanthara for the high prices and stated that the products were not affordable for an average middle class individual.

Nayanthara's skincare brand upsets netizens

Social media users also criticised the actress for promoting the skincare brand with pictures and videos of herself wearing heavy makeup.

"A skin care brand promoting self love… has a model in complete makeup… it promotes the model more than the product.." a user commented, while another asked, "Why don't you guys promote the product without makeup to make it more authentic?"

Besides, netizens tagged the products as being only for the "affluent".

"It should be like everyone buys it...but I think it's only for the affluent," a user wrote, while another mentioned, "Price range very high....not affordable for everyone one".

So far, only five products are up for sale, and while a nourishing oil is priced at Rs 999, the glow serum and anti-aging serums cost between Rs 1000 to Rs 1,500.

A 50 gm day cream costs Rs 1,799 and night cream of the same quantity is for Rs 1,899.

Nayanthara's latest projects

Meanwhile, on the film front, Nayanthara was last seen in Jawan, which has emerged to be an all time blockbuster. The film has shattered all records at the box office and has collected Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.

In Jawan, Nayanthara essayed the role of a special agent named Narmada Rai and she was lauded for her impactful Bollywood debut.

Besides Jawan, Nayanthara recently also starred in the film Iraivan with Jayam Ravi.