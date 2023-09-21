Jawan Star Nayanthara UPSET With Atlee Due To Deepika Padukone: Report

South's 'lady superstar' Nayanthara recently won grabbed eyeballs in Bollywood as well after her powerpacked performance in Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan. The film has emerged to be one of the biggest ones of the year, and Nayanthara is being showered with love and appreciation for her role.

In the film, Nayanthara plays a no-nonsense agent who is assigned with the task of finding out the real identity of SRK's character Azad. She can be seen packing some intense punches and kicks in the film, and her action avatar has won the hearts of cine-goers.

Jawan also has a special cameo by actress Deepika Padukone, who plays Azad's mother, and the wife of Vikram Rathore, and though she had a limited screen time, she moved the audience with her performance.

Read Also Team Jawan At Ambani Ganeshotsav: From Shah Rukh Khan To Nayanthara

Nayanthara unhappy with Deepika's segment?

If latest reports are to be believed, the love and attention that Deepika has been receiving for her cameo in Jawan has not gone down well with Nayanthara.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Nayanthara is upset with director Atlee for "chopping off" her role in Jawan and "elevating" Deepika's character in the film, which made the actress feel "sidelined".

The report also mentioned that Nayanthara is now refraining from signing any new Bollywood project, which means the Hindi audience might now see her again anytime soon.

The report also claimed that the feeling that she was snubbed in the film could be the reason why she was missing from the promotional events of Jawan.

Read Also Jawan Director Atlee Confirms He Wants His Next Film To Star Shah Rukh Khan And Thalapathy Vijay

Jawan box office collection

Meanwhile, Jawan has been declared a blockbuster at the box office, and it has already earned Rs 900 crore at the global box office, out of which Rs 500 crore is from India alone.

In the next few days, the film is set to breach the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office, and with that, SRK will become the only actor with two films in the Rs 1000 crore club in the same year, the first one being Pathaan.

Jawan marked SRK's first collaboration with Atlee, and the film also starred actor Vijay Sethupathi as the menacing antagonist.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)