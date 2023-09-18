 Atlee Says Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Should Go For Oscars: 'If Everything Falls In Place...'
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has crossed the Rs 800-crore mark worldwide.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is doing well at the box office, as the action thriller has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark worldwide.

The film features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a special cameo), Priyamani, Eijaz Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sanya Malhotra, Grija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi, among others.

In a recent interview, Atlee, director of Jawan, told ETimes that his film should go to the Oscars.

"If everything falls in place, I think every effort, everybody, every director, every technician who is working in cinema, their eyes are on the Golden Globes, Oscars, National Awards, every award. So, definitely, yeah, I would also love to take Jawan to the Oscars. Let's see. I think Khan, sir, will watch and read this interview. I will also ask him over a call, ‘Sir, should we take this film to the Oscars?," said Atlee.

