Atlee CONFIRMS Jawan Sequel With Shah Rukh Khan, Hints At Vikram Rathore Spin-Off

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan continues to remain unstoppable at the box office. Directed by Atlee, the action thriller has crossed the ₹750 crore gross mark worldwide. The film hit theaters on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Atlee confirmed Jawan's sequel. He said that every film of his has an open end, but to date, he has never thought of doing a sequel to any of his films. However, for Jawan, if anything strong comes to him, he will make a part two.

"I have kept an open end, and I can come up with a sequel now or later. But I will definitely come up with a sequel to Jawan one day," said the filmmaker.

Further, Atlee also said that he would make a spin-off of Vikram Rathore. He said that Rathore is his hero and that one day he will make a spin-off of that. In Jawan, Shah Rukh plays Vikram Rathore and his son Azad.

Apart from Shah Rukh, Jawan stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi and Deepika Padukone (in a cameo).

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, the movie is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

