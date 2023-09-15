Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He & Atlee 'Fooled' Deepika Padukone, Here's How She Came On Board | Photo Via Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan continues to remain unstoppable at the box office. Directed by Atlee, the action thriller has crossed Rs. 696 crore globally. The makers of Jawan have now hosted a success meet at YRF Studios in Mumbai today, which was attended by Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Vijay Sethupathi, among others.

At the event, Shah Rukh revealed that he and Atlee 'fooled' Deepika. The Zero actor said, "We fooled Deepika. She thought she was doing a cameo because of love, but we made her shoot the whole film. Thank you, Atlee, sir; thank you, Vijay (Sethupathi) sir; thank you, Nayan ji; thank you, Deepika, for not catching that we made you shoot the whole film."

Further, Deepika talked about how she came on board for Jawan. "All of it has been overwhelming, to be honest. I am not discovering that I was fooled and conned on this stage. I was shooting for Project K in Hyderabad, and both of them (Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan) flew down to come and see me. They narrated the whole story to me and told me about this very important part of Aishwarya."

"For me, it was not about the length of the role; it was about the impact that this character was going to have in the entire film. For me, it was two-fold: one, everyone knows my love for Shah Rukh Khan, and whatever he wants, I will always be there, but also, the movie was so special that not just me, but any actor, if they were offered this part, would just say yes to it. It was about the vision," said Padukone.