 Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He & Atlee 'Fooled' Deepika Padukone, Here's How She Came On Board
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He & Atlee 'Fooled' Deepika Padukone, Here's How She Came On Board

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He & Atlee 'Fooled' Deepika Padukone, Here's How She Came On Board

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan hosted a success meet in Mumbai today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He & Atlee 'Fooled' Deepika Padukone, Here's How She Came On Board | Photo Via Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan continues to remain unstoppable at the box office. Directed by Atlee, the action thriller has crossed Rs. 696 crore globally. The makers of Jawan have now hosted a success meet at YRF Studios in Mumbai today, which was attended by Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Vijay Sethupathi, among others.

At the event, Shah Rukh revealed that he and Atlee 'fooled' Deepika. The Zero actor said, "We fooled Deepika. She thought she was doing a cameo because of love, but we made her shoot the whole film. Thank you, Atlee, sir; thank you, Vijay (Sethupathi) sir; thank you, Nayan ji; thank you, Deepika, for not catching that we made you shoot the whole film."

Read Also
Jawan Review: Shah Rukh Khan Delivers The Most Entertaining Film With Clever Writing &...
article-image
Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Groove To Chaleya At Jawan Success Meet In Mumbai (WATCH)
article-image

Further, Deepika talked about how she came on board for Jawan. "All of it has been overwhelming, to be honest. I am not discovering that I was fooled and conned on this stage. I was shooting for Project K in Hyderabad, and both of them (Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan) flew down to come and see me. They narrated the whole story to me and told me about this very important part of Aishwarya."

"For me, it was not about the length of the role; it was about the impact that this character was going to have in the entire film. For me, it was two-fold: one, everyone knows my love for Shah Rukh Khan, and whatever he wants, I will always be there, but also, the movie was so special that not just me, but any actor, if they were offered this part, would just say yes to it. It was about the vision," said Padukone.

Read Also
Deepika Padukone Did NOT Charge For Her Cameos In Jawan, 83 & Cirkus; Here's Why
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS Dunki's Christmas 2023 Release At Jawan Event

Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS Dunki's Christmas 2023 Release At Jawan Event

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Grooves To Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Surprises Fans With A Special Performance...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Grooves To Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Surprises Fans With A Special Performance...

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Says He Thought Of Deepika Padukone To Play His Mother While Filming Besharam...

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Says He Thought Of Deepika Padukone To Play His Mother While Filming Besharam...

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He & Atlee 'Fooled' Deepika Padukone, Here's How She Came On Board

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He & Atlee 'Fooled' Deepika Padukone, Here's How She Came On Board

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Groove To Chaleya At Jawan Success Meet In Mumbai (WATCH)

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Groove To Chaleya At Jawan Success Meet In Mumbai (WATCH)