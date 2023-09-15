Deepika Padukone Did NOT Charge For Her Cameos In Jawan, 83 & Cirkus; Here's Why

Deepika Padukone in Jawan |

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has recently revealed that she did not charge anything for her impactful and much-loved special role in Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Jawan. The film has broken several records at the box office as it has already earned over Rs 650 crore globally.

In her interview with The Week, Deepika said her relationship with Shah Rukh goes beyond work and also called them each other's 'lucky charms'. Besides Jawan, they have worked together in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Chennai Express and Pathaan.

Revealing why she never charged any money for her special appearances in films like Jawan, 83 and Cirkus, Deepika reportedly said, "I wanted to be a part of 83 because I wanted it to be an ode to women who stand behind their husbands' glory. I watched my mother do it. It was my homage to wives who make sacrifices to support their husbands' careers."

Deepika added, "Other than that, any special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan, I am there. Same with Rohit Shetty."

In 83, Deepika essayed the role of Romi Bhatia, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev's wife. On the other hand, the actress appeared in the song Current Laga Re in Ranveer Singh's Cirkus which released in 2022 but failed to impress the audience.

In Atlee's Jawan, Shah Rukh plays the double role of son (Azad) and father (Vikram Rathore). Deepika was seen as Vikram's wife and Azad's mother in the film. She has been garnering praises from film critics as well as audiences for her special cameo.

Meanwhile, Deepika will next be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The film is all set to release in January 2024. She also has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in her kitty.