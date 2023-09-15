'I Like Bald Girls', Says Shah Rukh Khan Amid Jawan Breaking All Records 

Jawan Actor Shah Rukh Khan Says He Likes Bald Girls |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his magnum opus Jawan said in an interview that he is bored of playing a good guy on the big screen. He also shed light on going bald in the film and asserted that he likes bald girls too. Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in a special cameo.

Explaining the genre of his upcoming film Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan told IMDb, “There is a genre of filmmaking that exists in the South [India]. It's louder, larger, and bigger than life. It’s a roller coaster ride of everything packed into two and a half hours. It can be an out-of-body experience for global audiences.”

On his affinity towards anti-heroes, Khan said, “I never wanted to play the hero. I find heroes very boring. I find them doing all the good things. Hence, to be able to do good, I need to quickly transfer to do bad so I can understand that part. That way, I can play the good guy with much gusto again. Playing the puppy-eyed good guy repeatedly is boring after a point. Personally, I love playing bad guys.”

Khan, on his iconic bald look in Jawan, said, “I chose the bald look out of laziness because then I didn’t have to wear two hours of makeup. I’d rather just go bald. I just hope girls like bald men because I like bald girls.”

Khan, on his entourage of female talent in the movie, “The idea was to take five fierce, dangerous women who on the face appear as if they’ve done wrong things. All of them have learned how to do action for the film, some for the first time. More than the fierceness of the girls, I’ll miss their support on the film.”

Jawan hit the big screens on September 7 and is inching towards earning Rs 500 crore at the Indian box office.

