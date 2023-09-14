Jawan: Did You Spot Social Media Influencer Viraj Ghelani In THIS Climax Scene?

Social media influencer-turned-actor Viraj Ghelani is making headlines for his interesting cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi's blockbuster film Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film hit the big screens on September 7 and has broken several box office records by collecting Rs 650 crore globally.

Viraj had a small cameo in the film. He essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt's character's right-hand. Netizens have been sharing pictures of his appearance with Sanjay Dutt on the big screen on social media.

He is spotted in just one scene in a green shirt. Check out the reactions of fans here:

As Jawan hit the big screens, Viraj had shared a picture with Atlee and expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

He wrote, "Guess who did a small Cameo in @iamsrk ‘s Jawaaan Thank you @atlee47 and @mukeshchhabracc for this opportunity. Let me know when you spot me! It’s all because of you guys."

Viraj was also seen as Bhumi Pednekar’s boyfriend in Govinda Naam Mera. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also starred Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. It released on an OTT platform on December 16, 2022.

In the film, Shah Rukh plays a double role -- father and son. While Nayanthara plays a no-nonsense cop in the film, Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist. The film also features cameos by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sunil Grover, Lehar Khan and others in significant roles.